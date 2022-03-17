CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a man who died of injuries sustained in a shooting incident on Wednesday.

Northrup said the person was 25-year-old Brandon McClendon. He was pronounced dead at around 7:30 p.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Room. McClendon died from a gunshot wound that he received during the shooting, Northrup stated.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, at around 7:00 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Ginger Bend Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to the torso outside of an apartment.

Officers rendered medical aid on-scene until the victim could be taken to an area hospital. There, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

A canvass was conducted of the surrounding area which led officers to a nearby apartment building in the same block, where a crime scene was located.

Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. People wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives information, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.