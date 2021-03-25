Champaign Police: Man arrested for October vehicle hijacking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man accused of stealing a car from Champaign in October has been arrested in Chicago.

In a news release, Champaign Police officials said officers were called to Thornton’s on South Mattis Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on October 23. They received a report that a man was holding a gun to a woman’s head while inside a parked car.

During their investigation, police learned 24-year-old Javon Tate got into the car–which had multiple passengers inside– intending to rob them. Officers said while Tate took the woman hostage, the other passengers went inside the store to get money from an ATM. Police were called from inside the store.

By the time officers got to the store, Tate had ran away. All victims, including the hostage, were able to get away safely.

In late January, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office got a warrant for Tate’s arrest for vehicular hijacking. His bond on the warrant was set at $100,000.

On Wednesday, the United States Marshals Great Lakes Task Force found Tate in Chicago and arrested him. Police said he will be returned to Champaign County for future court proceedings.

Champaign Police are continuing to investigate this matter. If you have any additional information, call the police department at (217) 351-4545. You can also submit an anonymous tip online or by calling (217) 373-8477.