CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said they identified him as the person who killed a 20-year-old in a shooting last week.

Champaign Police said their investigation revealed that 20-year-old Trevione Robinson was the person who opened fire during a fight at Fox Drive and State Street the night of July 13. Two people were hit: 20-year-old Jahiem Law and a 21-year-old woman. Law was shot in the head and died from his wound while the woman survived with a wound to the leg.

Officials added that many people fled from the parking lot where the shooting happened, but several were detained for questioning by arriving officers. As part of the investigation, Robinson was arrested on Friday for his suspected involvement in the shooting.

He remains in the custody at the Champaign County Correctional Center, awaiting arraignment on murder charges.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation into the shooting and Law’s murder is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Alternatively, people can remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Crime Stoppers will also reward any tip in a murder investigation with $5,000 in cash if the information provided leads to an arrest.