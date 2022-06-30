CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a teenager dead and three others hurt.

Champaign Police officers joined members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force on Thursday in arresting Quentin Hymon for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Hymon, a 20-year-old from Champaign, is being held in the Champaign County Jail awaiting arraignment and trial.

The shooting Hymon is accused of taking part in happened on June 19 near Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Officers’ investigation indicated that just before 2 a.m., an impromptu gathering was taking place in a gas station parking lot when shots rang out. 18-year-old Prentiss Jackson was shot multiple times and two women who were near him were shot in the legs. A third woman was also hurt when a car hit her in the ensuing chaos.

Jackson was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. All of the women who were hurt recovered.

Although an arrest has been made in connection to this shooting, Champaign Police are still investigating. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit their information to Crime Stoppers by phone (217-373-8477), online or through the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips in this and other homicide cases with up to $5000 if they result in an arrest.