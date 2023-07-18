CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of two suspects in a recent burglary in Champaign has been arrested, police officials said.

The burglary happened on June 11 at Soma Ultralounge in downtown Champaign. Champaign County Crime Stoppers asked for help on Monday in solving this burglary, but it turns out one of the suspects was arrested two days earlier.

Champaign Police officials said that on Saturday, officers were patrolling the area of Market Street and Washington Street, just blocks away from Soma Ultralounge, when they spotted a man who matched the description of one of the suspects.

The man was identified as Michael Ross, 50 of Champaign. Officials added that when interviewed, he admitted to his role in the burglary.

Ross was arrested and booked into the Champaign County Jail on a burglary charge. He was arraigned in Champaign County Court on Monday.

Police are still looking for Ross’ partner in the burglary. Anyone who can provide information that can help police are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, visit their website or use the P3 Tips app to submit their knowledge.