CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday.

Dittmar is White, has brown eyes and brown/auburn hair, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her last known clothing is unknown, but Champaign Police added that she wears glasses with clear, plastic frames.

Anyone who has information about Dittmar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545