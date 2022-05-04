CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Adrian Parker Deck hasn’t been seen by or had any contact with friends and family since March 22. Deck is described as being White, five feet, nine inches tall and 155 pounds in weight with blue eyes and brown hair. His last known clothing are green pants and a black hoodie with “Juice World: printed on it.

Anyone with information on Deck’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545.