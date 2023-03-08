CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for help in locating a man who has been missing since January.

Police officials said Elijah D. Estes, 32, has not been seen by or in contact with family or friends since Jan. 20. It was not until March 2, however, that he was reported missing.

Estes is described as being White with brown hair, brown eyes and having a chest-length beard. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.