Champaign Police look for men wanted in connection to shots fired investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to a shots fired investigation.

In a news release, officials said police were called to the 1500 block of North Prospect Avenue on March 6 for shots fired. No one was hurt, according to officers.

Now, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office has arrest warrants out for 22-year-old Terence Larue and 26-year-old Daveyonta Fairman. Officials said Larue is wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm while Fairman is wanted for aggravated fleeing.

If you know where either of these men are, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through Crime Stoppers or by calling them at (217) 373-8477.