Champaign Police look for Centennial student accused of bringing gun to school on September 8

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they are looking for a teenager connected to an incident at Centennial High School.

In a news release, Champaign Police officials said that on September 8, officers went to the high school after getting a report that someone had a gun in the school. Centennial was immediately put on lockdown.

Now, officers need the community’s help finding 18-year-old Pereze Collier. A preliminary investigation indicated Collier, a student at the high school, was in a verbal fight with other students. During the fight, witnesses saw Collier get what appeared to be a gun from his backpack. The gun was not fired.

A warrant was issued for Collier’s arrest. Bond was set at $500,000.

If you know where Collier is or if you have any other information about this situation, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit a tip online.