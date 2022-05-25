CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have launched a new safety program, and they are looking for assistance from the public.

The Security Camera Registration Program will allow community members and business owners to inform the police of the presence of surveillance cameras that may be of assistance in criminal investigations.

“The Champaign Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance to reduce criminal activity in our community,” Interim Deputy Chief Kevin Olmstead said in a news release. “We realize that many of our residents and businesses have video security systems, and sharing video of criminal activity that property owners might have with police can often mean the difference between an arrest being made and a case going unsolved. This new program informs Champaign Police that your property has a security camera and that you may be willing to share the recordings with us to help solve a crime.”

Those who would like to register their surveillance system with the city can do so by following this link, or by contacting the police department directly.

If you register, police may contact you for permission to access your video if there is a serious crime in your area. This registration program is voluntary, and even participants in the program can later determine whether they would like to share their surveillance video with the police. Participation in this program does not guarantee police direct access or control of privately-owned security cameras.