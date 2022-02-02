Champaign police issue emergency traffic crash procedure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The storm has led Champaign police to activate its emergency traffic crash procedure.

They do this when there’s a lot of accidents. Officers will only be called to investigate crashes where someone is hurt, or more than one vehicle is involved. People can file an online traffic crash report on the city’s website if damages are estimated to be less than $1,500 dollars.

This applies to hit and run traffic crashes as well. Motorists can file reports with the Department again once the Emergency Traffic Crash Procedure is lifted. Due to a change in the law last year, drivers are no longer required to file a report with the Secretary of State.

To file a police report go to the link here: https://champaignil.gov/police/file-a-report/