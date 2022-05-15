CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at the intersection of Bradley and McKinley Avenues Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection at approximately 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined that multiple people were firing at each other and left the area before they arrived. So far, no injuries or damage to property have been reported.

Champaign Police ask that anyone with additional information or video recordings of this incident contact them at 217-351-4545. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, by visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or by using the P3 Tips app.