Champaign Police investigating shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot Tuesday afternoon outside the Golden Hour convenience store.

Officers received a shots-fired report just before 2 p.m. at the store, located at the intersection of Bloomington Road, Bradley Avenue and State Street. While officers were on the scene, an 18-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, arrived by car at Carle Hospital in Urbana with several gunshot wounds. He was admitted to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers who responded to Carle found a pistol in the victim’s car.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was the result of a disagreement the victim had with another person as they were passing each other at the store entrance. Both the victim and the suspect produced guns and opened fire on each other.

During the shooting, the victim got in his car and drove away on eastbound Bradley Avenue. The suspect and another person he was with fled on westbound Bradley Avenue in a red car.

The suspects who fled in the red car are described as being black males. One wore a black Nike jacket, black jogger-style pants and black shoes. The other more a maroon Nike sweatshirt and black shoes.

The Champaign Police Department asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit their information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest.