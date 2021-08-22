Champaign police investigating shooting on U of I campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Students on the University of Illinois campus said they feel safe. Even after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened in the 100 block of East Green Street. Champaign Police said they got the call right before 11:30 Saturday night.

When they got on scene they found a 20-year-old man with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and into surgery in critical condition.

CPD said there was a gathering of people when he was shot. They said multiple cars were also damaged and found more than 50 casings at the scene.

Nicholas Talley and Brennan Taylor are both freshman on campus. They said they’re not worried

“I’ve always felt very safe, especially knowing if you have a group of friends with you, you’ll be relatively safe,” Taylor said.

“You know, stuff happens. I’m not going to pretend it doesn’t,” Talley said. “Don’t go anywhere that’s too dangerous, stick with people you know, play it smart, play it safe.”

Champaign Police said they haven’t made any arrests yet. They said the shooting is still under investigation.

If you know anything, police ask you to call them, or submit an anonymous tip to crime stoppers, by phone, at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.