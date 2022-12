CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a report of a burglary at The Original Pancake House on Wednesday.

Sgt. Bradley Krauel said police were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. Officers have since been processing the scene for evidence and are working to determine whether any property was taken in the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

This is a developing story.