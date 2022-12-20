CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are asking for the community’s help in finding the person who robbed a bank on Monday.

The robbery happened at First Financial Bank located at 1205 South Neil Street. Officers responded there at 9:11 a.m. and learned that a suspect had entered the bank, displayed a note that indicated they were armed and demanded money. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries and no evidence that a gun was ever displayed or fired.

Champaign Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage from the bank and the immediate area. Anyone who either witnessed the robbery, who has video footage of it or who has other information is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.

Alternatively, people can submit information to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. This can be done by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward any tip that results in an arrest with a cash reward.