CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Champaign are asking for help through Crime Stoppers in solving an $850 tool theft that happened on Black Friday.

Officials said that at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 24, a woman walked into Champaign’s Menards on West Town Center Boulevard. She grabbed a rotary laser level and officials said she did not try to pay for it before walking out with the level.

The woman was recorded on store security cameras as she walked into the store and out with the tool. She is described as a Black woman with an average build and between 5′ 3″ and 5′ 9″ tall. She drove off in a gray Pontiac Grand Prix.

Anyone who knows who the woman is, or who has other information that can help police in the investigation, is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and can be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash should the tip lead to an arrest.