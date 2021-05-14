Champaign Police investigate shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said two people were hurt after a shooting early Friday morning.

In a news release, police officials said that around 1:30 a.m., a 28-year-old “self-reported he had been shot after arriving by personal transport at a local hospital.” When officers arrived, they found out he was shot three times, all non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the first report, officers said a 19-year-old boy flagged down a University of Illinois Police officer. He told them he had been shot and was then taken to a hospital for treatment. He was shot in the hand.

Officers found a crime scene at Main and Market in Downtown Champaign. Police said their preliminary investigation indicated both victims were walking when a white sedan pulled up next to them. Two people on the passenger side of the car started firing and shot the victims.

There were 15 casings recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this shooting, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.