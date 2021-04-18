Champaign Police investigate shooting incident, two arrested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Police are investigating after someone fired shots out of a car earlier this afternoon. It happened near the corner of Mission and Fields South Drive, right by the Carle at the Fields complex.

Police arrived on scene at 12:42 p.m. to find eleven shell casings scattered throughout the parking lot. According to them, two men, Anthony Jamerson and Jovan Saulsberry, were heading to Jimmy John’s nearby. That’s when a red Kia drove by, and someone inside started firing.

The two men ran away to the nearby Hampton Inn Hotel, where police later executed a search warrant and found two handguns with expanded capacity magazines. They claim one gun was stolen.

Both Jamerson and Saulsberry were arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Police are still searching for the shooter who was in the red Kia.

Police have also confirmed to WCIA that Anthony Jamerson, who was arrested on Sunday, is related to Aaron Jamerson, who was shot and killed last weekend in Champaign.

At this time, police don’t know if the two shootings are related. Both are still under investigation.