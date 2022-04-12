CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a report of a shooting at Apricot Drive at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered that a woman had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. She was immediately rendered medical aid and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Authorities discovered that the woman was shot when two men approached her and her boyfriend. One man accidentally discharged his firearm, and the bullet struck the woman in the leg. Neither the firearm nor the suspects were located.

This investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information regarding the crime is advised to contact police at 217-351-4545, or if you wish to remain anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile application.

Any resident or business in the nearby area with an exterior surveillance camera system is encouraged to contact the police department as well.