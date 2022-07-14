CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said they are investigating after a domestic dispute turned into a deadly shooting Thursday.

In a news release, police officials said officers were called around 5:45 a.m. to an area near Beardsley Avenue and 5th Street. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman who was shot. They immediately started providing medical treatment and got her to the hospital. She later died.

Investigators’ initial findings indicated the woman had been in involved in a domestic dispute at her house. During the dispute, a gun was fired and she was hit.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident and there is no additional threat to the community, according to officials. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation. If you have any information about it, call police at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. You can also submit a tip online.