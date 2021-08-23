Champaign Police investigate deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened over the weekend.

In a news release, Police officials said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Church Street and Prospect Avenue. When police arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police said University of Illinois Police Lieutenant Aaron Landers was the man who died after the crash.

Champaign Police said officers’ preliminary investigation indicated the crash started with a vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Logan Freed, was traveling westbound on Church when she disobeyed a traffic light. That led to a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.

The second vehicle, which was northbound on Prospect, was forced into the southbound lane of Prospect because of the severity of the crash. That vehicle then hit Landers while he was driving his motorcycle.

Officials said Freed was ticketed on preliminary charges of aggravated driving under the influence and failure to have valid automobile insurance. She was taken to the Champaign County Satellite Jail.

No one else involved in the crash was hurt.

Anyone with further information regarding this crash is asked to call police at (217) 351-4545. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or online.