Champaign Police investigate after report of shots fired leads to vehicle hitting house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after officials said a call of shots fired ended with a car hitting a house.

Officials stated officers were called to the Champaign Park Apartments on West White Street Wednesday morning. Police learned that a gun was fired and a suspect got away from the scene.

While officers were looking for the suspect, they learned that person hit a house with a vehicle. The suspect tried to run away from that scene, but police caught up and arrested them near Williamsburg and Garden Hills drives.

There have been no reports of anyone getting hurt from either incident. Police are continuing to investigate.