Champaign Police investigate after man shot; shows up at fire department

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after they said someone was shot Thursday night on West Bradley Avenue.

In a news release, officers said the victim showed up at Champaign Fire Department’s Station 3 on West Bradley Avenue. The 35-year-old man told officers he had been shot while at a house along Bradley, near Thompson Park. He was shot in the back and lower extremities, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. He went into surgery and is in stable condition, said officers.

Police stated their preliminary investigation indicated an unidentified vehicle drove past the house when someone in the vehicle fired at people in the front yard. The man was hit three times. Two vehicles were hit as well.

“A person at the residence began to drive the victim to the hospital but stopped at Champaign Fire Department’s Station 3 due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries,” said police.

There were 11 shell casings found in the road near the house while five were found near the residence’s driveway. Officers said three of the casings were from a rifle.

Police said there is limited information regarding a suspect. If you know anything about this crime or you have security video near the area, call Champaign Police or Crime Stoppers.