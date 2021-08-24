Champaign Police investigate after 16-year-old girl shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said a 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot late Monday night.

In a news release, police officials said officers were called around 10:45 p.m. to a house near Bradley Avenue and Bloomington Road. When police arrived, they found out the girl was shot in her lower body. She was taken to the hospital. Her wound was considered non-life-threatening, according to officials.

Officers’ preliminary investigation indicated the teenager was on the house’s porch with other people when she was shot. The suspect(s) drove past the house in a grey sedan, fired at the group and hit the girl. The car sped away from the scene.

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also submit an anonymous tip online or by calling Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.