(UPDATED AT 9:50 A.M.)

Champaign Police said the accident did involve a crossing guard. Officers stated the driver failed to obey the crossing guard.

The guard said he is not sure if he fell from slipping or from the car hitting them. He was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Officers ticketed the driver.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said an accident happened outside of Stratton Elementary School Wednesday morning.

It happened between West Beardsley Avenue and Randolph Street. Witnesses said a crossing guard was hit. Police have not yet confirmed that information.

Officers were outside the school re-directing traffic.

This is a developing story.