CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews in Champaign have begun installation of Automated License Plate Reader cameras for use by the Champaign Police Department.

The City Council approved the use of the cameras in December. 46 units will be installed throughout the community starting Monday to begin a two-year trial period. Champaign Police said the cameras will primarily focus on areas of the city that have experience increased gun violence in recent years.

“Automated License Plate Readers will provide a powerful resource as the Champaign Police Department investigates serious crime and combats gun violence in our community,” said Interim Police Chief Thomas Petrilli. “This technology has the potential to be transformative in these efforts, aiding us with information to ensure thorough investigations are conducted and repeat offenders are brought to justice.”

Community members can learn more about APLR technology and its use in the community on a new website launched by the Champaign Police Department.