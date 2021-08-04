Champaign Police & Fire investigate several recent fires

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign police and fire departments are investigating several recent fires they believe were deliberately set.

In a news release, officials said the fires were set between July 7 and August 2 during the overnight and early morning hours.

Here is a list of the dates and locations of the fires:

July 7 – Hessel Park (1400 Grandview Drive) East side playground

July 9 – Hessel Park (1400 Grandview Drive) East side under the gazebo

July 13 – Hessel Park (1400 Grandview Drive) East and North sides of the park

July 13 – Eisner Park (1301 W. Church Street) Near the tennis court

July 19 – Zahnd Park (2502 S. Staley Road) Near the concession stand

July 23 – Robeson Meadows West Park (2865 S. Duncan Road) Multiple fires set on the west side

July 24 – 2500 block of Galen Drive Boat near Noel Park (Private property)

July 24 – Turnberry Ridge Park (910 Cobblefield Road) Garbage can near park’s center

August 2 – Millage Park (2802 Cherry Creek Road) Signpost/sign/picnic table on the west side

August 2 – Robeson Meadows West Park (2865 S. Duncan Road) Signpost/post on the east side



There have been no arrests made in connection to these cases.

If anyone knows anything about these fires, you are asked to call the police or fire department. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.