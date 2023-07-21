CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is looking for community members to join a hiring panel to help select new police officers.

Applications are now open for people to join Chief Timothy Tyler’s interview panel. He said the panel has 20 open positions that the department would like to fill by December.

The department is looking for people who have HR management or good interviewing skills to be a part of the process. People on the panel will meet with officer candidates and participate in interviews with them to assess their qualifications.

Tyler said the program isn’t new to Champaign, but he thinks every department should include the community.

“I often say we’re of the community, we’re for the community,” Tyler said. “Sir Robert Peele always said that the police come from the community, therefore the community should help us police, and this is one way we can instill that pride back to the community. That they are of the community and for the community.”

Volunteers must live in the Champaign city limits and be at least 21 years old. They must also complete interview training with the City of Champaign’s Human Resources Department, but Tyler said once applicants are approved, the time commitment is light: about two or three hours per month to help with interviews.