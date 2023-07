CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police Department is expanding it’s free wheel lock program to include Kia and Hyundai owners who live in other communities.

The goal is to minimize the number of car thefts after an internet trend went viral about how to break into these cars.

Anyone who wants a lock can get one for free. All you need to do is bring proof of ownership of a Kia made between 2011-2021 or a Hyundai made between 2013-2021 to the Champaign Police Department.