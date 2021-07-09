Champaign police detective sergeant announces retirement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another higher up with Champaign Police Department is leaving.

Yesterday, Chief Anthony Cobb resigned. Now, Detective Sergeant David Griffet announced his retirement. Today was his last day. Griffet started his law enforcement career in 1990 with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. He moved to Champaign Police in 1996. He was promoted to Detective Sergeant in 2012 and in 2013 served as a member on the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“I was fortunate to be exposed to a lot good officers, some bad ones. And those experiences helped me, kind of guide me, motivated me to be something different and that’s what I’ve always tried to do,” Sgt. David Griffet said.

Griffet was Champaign Police’s 1998 Officer of the Year. In 2019, Chief Cobb presented him with an award for his work helping lead the investigations division.