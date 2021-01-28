Champaign Police deputy chief to retire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said Deputy Chief Tod Myers is retiring after 28 years of service.

In a news release, officials said Myers’ last day will be on Friday. He was hired as a patrol officer in 1993 and held various positions over his time with the department. Those positions include:

Patrol Officer

City Neighborhood Action Team

Field Training Officer

Crime Scene Unit

Hostage Negotiations Unit Team Leader

Field Training Coordinator

Patrol Sergeant

Patrol Lieutenant

Field Training Commander

Professional Standards Lieutenant

Patrol Lieutenant

Deputy Chief of Administration

Deputy Chief of Operations

“I have seen a lot of changes over the past 28 years both internally and around the City. I want to thank the City, past police chiefs, and Chief Cobb for allowing me to serve this community and giving me the variety of opportunities within the Department that I have had,” said Myers. “It has been my honor and pleasure to work with some of the finest and most dedicated professionals I have ever met. This department has been part of my life for so long, and I am grateful to leave with lasting friendships both within the department and outside. This has been a profession I was proud to be part of.”

“Tod has been an exemplary professional, known for his steady demeanor, a commitment to strengthening neighborhoods and his forward-thinking approaches to advancing 21st century policing,” said Chief Anthony Cobb. “As a Deputy Chief, he has been entrusted to lead this agency at its highest levels and has done so admirably, excelling in each role he has held throughout his distinguished career. We are grateful for his service and innumerable contributions and wish him nothing but joy in retirement.”