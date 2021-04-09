Champaign Police Department announces solidarity with Asian American/ Pacific Islander community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced their commitment to “serving as an inclusive agency that protects and monitors the rights and fair treatment of all individuals.”

In a news release, police officials said, “A recent rise in anti-Asian violence and discrimination throughout our country is an unfortunate reminder that we must continue to strengthen our resolve as a nation to condemn and eliminate all acts of racism, harassment, and mistreatment of any kind. This type of behavior is unacceptable and is strongly rejected in all its forms by the Champaign Police Department.”

The police department continued to say they stand in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. “We also acknowledge the opportunity ahead of us to build upon and strengthen our Department’s relationship with our community members of Asian descent. While this work continues, please be assured our public safety resources and our offer of support and assistance are always available to you and everyone who chooses to live, visit, or work in Champaign.”