CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – The Champaign Police continue a shooting investigation.

While on patrol, Champaign Police heard gunfire and saw numerous vehicles leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of an injured person, but found no shell casings and the person had left the area.

Minutes later, a 31-year-old male from Urbana walked into an area hospital with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand. Officers then interviewed him at the hospital about his injuries. The male remains in stable condition.

The initial investigation indicates that the man was in the parking lot when he heard gunfire and attempted to use his own legally owned firearm. In doing so, the weapon was discharged, and the man was struck in the hand. He was issued a notice to appear for Negligent Discharge of a Firearm.

Officers continue to work with nearby businesses to identify the source of the initial shots heard. Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.

Police said video footage may be of investigative assistance. At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Future updates may be provided as they become available.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.



Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.