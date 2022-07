CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said they are still trying to find the suspect(s) involved in a stolen car investigation.

Champaign Police responded to a crash near Centennial Park Wednesday night. Officers stated the car was stolen. It crashed into a tree near Sangamon and Crescent drives.

Witnesses said two men got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation. If you know anything about this, call police at (217) 351-4545.