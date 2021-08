CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday night.

Police officials said the body was found on North Neil Street between East North and East Vine streets. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the person found dead was a homeless person.

They are waiting on autopsy results to learn the cause of the person’s death. Northrup said they do not suspect foul play at this time.