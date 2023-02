CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Department closed Logan St. between Market St. and Water St. due to crumbling concrete on Feb. 13, 2023.

Officials said the concrete came from a patch on the railroad structure. The Public Works Department has notified Canadian National Railroad and requested an expedient inspection and determination of the status.

Logan St. will remain closed until Canadian National Railroad has provided an “all clear”.