Update at 10:25 a.m.

All roads are back open, however the intersection is still considered a four-way stop. Police have confirmed with us two cars were involved in the accident. One of those cars was a maroon Dodge Durango. We know the two people from that vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Update at 9:48 a.m.

The southbound lane on North Country Fair Drive has reopened. The northbound lanes are still closed at the moment.

The crash did knock out a stop light at the intersection, so drivers should be expecting delays.

Original Story

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police are currently on scene of an accident at North Country Fair Drive and West Church Street in Champaign. They have closed down West Church street while they are responding to the accident.

We know two people were taken away in an ambulance.

This is a developing story.