CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that two long-serving members of the department have been formally promoted to deputy chiefs.

Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead have served as Interim Deputy Chiefs of Operational Support and Operations, respectively, since late 2021. On Monday, Police Chief Timothy Tyler removed “Interim” from their titles and formally promoted them to the positions they’ve held for nearly a year.

“When I arrived at the Champaign Police Department, I found a group of Interim Commanders working every day to keep their team strong and this community safe,” Tyler said in a release. “Today, I am proud to announce that Deputy Chiefs Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead are interims no more. They have earned their places as leaders among the men and women of the Champaign Police Department, and I congratulate them on their promotions.”

Champaign Police Chief Timothy Tyler promotes Geoffrey Coon to Deputy Chief of Operational Support Champaign Police Chief Timothy Tyler promotes Kevin Olmstead to Deputy Chief of Operations Photos courtesy of the Champaign Police Department’s Facebook page

Coon is a 22-year veteran of the department who started out as a patrol officer and worked his way up the chain of command. As Deputy Chief of Operational Support, he oversees the Criminal Investigation and Evidence Divisions, the former of which handles 1,500 investigations annually and has 21 personnel. Coon also oversees specialized units like the Crime Scene, Crime Analysis and High-Tech Crimes Units and the multijurisdictional Street Crimes Task Force.

Olmstead is a 16-year veteran of the department who also started out as a patrol officer. As Deputy Chief of Operations, he oversees the Patrol Division, which handles 50,000 service calls every year and has 91 personnel. He also oversees specialized units including the Crisis Intervention Team, SWAT, Field Training, bomb squad and K-9 Units.