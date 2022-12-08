CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant this holiday season when it comes to the mail.

Champaign Police said that with a growing number of items being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and other shipping companies, postal officials shared several tips and measures that people can take to reduce the risk of mail theft and identity projection. Champaign Police shared said tips on Thursday:

Immediately remove mail from the mailbox after delivery, especially when expecting checks, credit cards or other negotiable items

Be home to receive tracked packages or make arrangements for oversized packages to be delivered out of sight to reduce their visibility

Contact the issuing party as soon as possible if a check or other valuable fails to arrive

Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery to have a better idea of what mail to expect to be delivered each day

Drop outgoing mail into a USPS collection box prior to the last daily pickup time listed on the box. Otherwise, mail it inside the Post Office.

Monitor financial accounts and credit profiles for fraudulent activity, even if one is not a victim of mail theft.

Place credit holds or freezes with the three major credit bureaus – Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax – to avoid identity theft through stolen mail

People who believe they are the victim of mail theft this holiday season should file a report through Champaign Police online or by calling 217-3338911. They are also encouraged to file a report with the Postal Inspection Service at 877-867-2455 and to closely monitor financial accounts and credit profiles for any fraudulent activity.