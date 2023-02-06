CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is trying something new when it comes to handling quality of life concerns. Starting Monday, a district commander will be assigned to each of the city’s four districts.

You can go to your district commander with things like traffic complaints and safety issues. Lieutenant Aaron Lack says it’s also a way to build connections with more people in the neighborhoods he serves.

“One of the big goals is just that clarity,” Lack said. “Even city workers – if they know ‘hey, we have a street problem,’ they know who to call. They’re not just trying to guess and go through a random person they can get a hold of.”

Before now, Lt. Lack covered half the city. This model will help each district commander solve problems, allocate resources and focus on the needs of every corner of Champaign.

You can find contact information for your district commander through the department’s interactive map. But in times of an emergency, police say this does not replace calling 9-1-1.