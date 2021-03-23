Champaign Police arrest woman in connection to house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said a woman was arrested in connection to a house fire from February.

In a news release, officials said the fire happened on February 28 at a house near Cynthia and Paula drives. The house was destroyed.

Champaign Police said a warrant was issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Kayla Reifsteck for residential arson. On March 21, Reifsteck was arrested near Foley Avenue and West William Street. She is currently being held at the Champaign County Satellite Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit a tip online.