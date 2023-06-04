CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 34-year-old Champaign man is dead Sunday following a stabbing.

The Champaign Police Department reported that officers were dispatched at 6:08 a.m. to the 600-block of W. Bradley Avenue after the 34-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a life-threatening stab wound where he later died.

Once on the scene, police said the initial investigation indicates that the victim and 43-year-old Taneshia Brooks of Champaign were involved in a domestic dispute when the victim was stabbed. Police arrested Brooks for her involvement in this incident.

Brooks remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center, awaiting charges, officials said.

Officers continue to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance. They said any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.

Police continue to investigate the incident.