Champaign Police arrest man in connection to overnight report of shots fired

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a report of shots fired.

In a news release, police officials said officers responded Monday night around 10:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of West Kirby Avenue for a report of shots fired. When they got there, police found several spent shell casings outside of a home. “No injuries were reported to police,” said officials.

A preliminary investigation led to Daniel Carruthers being identified as the offender, according to officials. They said he was at the house in violation of an order of protection. “The offender made several verbal threats towards the victim inside and attempted to gain entry by shooting out the front door deadbolt, which failed,” said officials.

An arrest warrant was obtained by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Early Tuesday morning, Champaign Police arrested Carruthers in the area of 1000 North 600 East rural Champaign County. “In addition to Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Carruthers was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Violation of Order of Protection.”