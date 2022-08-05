CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday.

In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and then released.

Officers’ preliminary investigation indicated the man had a disagreement with another person near an apartment complex. That was when he was shot.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Champaign man, was found and arrested on aggravated battery with a firearm.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Champaign Police or Champaign County Crime Stoppers.