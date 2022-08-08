CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash.

In a news release, officers stated they were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle Sunday night. The driver was gone when officers arrived.

When police got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old Champaign man–who the Champaign County coroner identified as Bryson O. Walker, in the road with serious injuries. Officers immediately started giving Walker medical attention. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers said their investigation indicated Walker and the driver knew each other. “The victim was in a separate vehicle and exited his vehicle to confront the driver near the intersection,” said police. They went on to say the driver hit Walker with the vehicle and went southbound on Mattis. That was according to witnesses.

“An Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstructionist responded to assist Champaign Police with the investigation,” said police. “While officers were on scene, the driver returned to the scene and surrendered to police. The driver was arrested and transported to the Champaign County jail where he is being held on a charge of murder, pending formal charges.”

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit a tip online.