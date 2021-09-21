Champaign Police arrest man after shots fired & crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police arrested a man after they responded to a report of shots fired Monday night at an apartment complex.

In a news release, officials said the complex was near North 3rd Street and East Beardsley Avenue. When officers got there, they saw a black sedan speeding away from the area. They found the vehicle driving near 4th and Washington streets. “The car was seen violating multiple traffic signals, disobeying stop signs, and failing to yield to emergency vehicles while continuing to accelerate away from law enforcement.”

Officers said they talked with a bicyclist who told them they saw a car crash that happened near South 3rd Street and East Springfield Avenue. When officers got there, they found a crash involving two vehicles. A man was seen getting out of a car that matched the description of their suspect vehicle. That man ran away. Two officers chased the man and arrested him.

There were two guns, extended magazines and marijuana found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Kejuan Carter for armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless driving and resisting a peace officer. He was taken to the Champaign County Satellite Jail.

Police did find evidence that shots were fired near the apartment complex on North 3rd Street. No one was hurt there nor in the crash near 3rd and Springfield.

If you know anything about this crime, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit a tip online.