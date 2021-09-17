Champaign Police arrest man accused of shooting clerk & robbing 2 gas stations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting and two armed robberies from Thursday night.

In a news release, Champaign Police officials said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the Blue Star 2 convenience store on West Bradley Avenue. They received a report that there had been an armed robbery.

Witnesses told police a man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded they take money out of the register. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and ran away.

Around 10 minutes later, police were called about another armed robbery at the Circle K gas station on West Springfield Avenue. They were told the clerk was shot.

When officers arrived, they found the clerk, who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During their investigation into that robbery, police learned the suspect came into the store, shot the clerk and demanded money. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.

After talking with witnesses and looking at security video, officers determined the suspect in both robberies was the same person. They found the suspect, 35-year-old Carey Pettigrew, at an apartment complex at the corner of Mattis Avenue and Devonshire Drive. They also found that Pettigrew had a gun with a defaced serial number.

Officers are continuing to investigate these crimes. If you know anything, call police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit a tip online.