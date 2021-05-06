Champaign Police arrest 3 people on gun charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officers arrested three people on gun charges.

In a news release, officials said members of the Street Crimes Task Force made a traffic stop along North Market Street around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. They pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation. After the car pulled into a parking lot the front seat passenger ran away, according to police.

Officers identified the passenger as 18-year-old Omarion Purnell. While he was running away, police saw him throw a gun to the side. Officers found the gun; it had 16 rounds of ammunition.

Purnell was taken to the Champaign County Satellite Jail. He was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy, was also arrested. They said there was a stolen gun underneath his seat. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and improper lane usage.

In another incident, officers were called to a business along West Springfield Avenue early Thursday morning. They responded around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police were told by METCAD that a witness said a man was pointing a gun at a woman in the parking lot. When officers got there, both of them locked themselves in a bathroom inside the business. They were continuing to fight.

Officers got both of them to come out of the bathroom. They found a loaded gun in the waist of the man’s pants.

He was identified as 46-year-old Sean Welch. He was arrested for aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Champaign Police continue to investigate these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.